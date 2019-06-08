Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hathaway’s chairman Warren Buffett were recently in Ohana for a Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting. The duo hitchhiked from the meetings to visit a restaurant Dairy Queen centre for some lunch and to get some restaurant training. In the viral video, they can be seen in proper restaurant hats and aprons, and actually served ice creams to the customers.

The video is all over the internet and has won over millions of hearts. It was shared by Microsoft founder Bill Gates at his Twitter account saying “Warren and I recently picked up a @DairyQueen shift. I think I may have been a quicker study in the Blizzard department, but watch the video below and judge for yourself: https://b-gat.es/2ZaAOtL.”

Watch the video here:

Warren and I recently picked up a @DairyQueen shift. I think I may have been a quicker study in the Blizzard department, but watch the video below and judge for yourself: https://t.co/BJc1nV4kpa pic.twitter.com/J1NgS0EbfE — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 4, 2019

Netizens have this to say:

I love to see you two guys in action…what a great story! This is the first one I’ve seen, I hope you do more! — Keith (N8XD) (@n8xdradio) June 4, 2019

The attitude to continue learning at what age is wonderful. — 【公式】昼寝日和 (@ThisisSINoALICE) June 4, 2019

That is hilarious 😆 everyone starts somewhere eh? — west woody (@westwoody2003) June 4, 2019

In Bill Gates blog, he mentioned that every Blizzard is served upside down. It is a surprising piece of fast food performance art to prove that each treat is so thick it will defy gravity.

“Thinking differently and celebrating an upside-down philosophy runs deep in the DQ system,” is how one Dairy Queen executive once explained the practice.

The same could be said of the genius of Dairy Queen’s owner, Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway empire acquired the restaurant chain in 1998.