New Delhi: 23-year-old Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, is all set to tie the knot with Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer is the eldest daughter of Gates who has a net worth of nearly $110 billion.

As per reports, Nassar popped the question over the weekend, and both shared photographs of the moment to their Instagram pages. On Thursday, Jennifer shared the happy news, as she revealed she and her boyfriend Nayel Nassar are now engaged.

In the post, she wrote, ”Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

Nassar also shared the news and wrote, “SHE SAID YES!!…I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more.”

Meanwhile, her mother, Melinda Gates, also wrote in a message on her own Instagram page that she was “so thrilled.”

The much-in-love couple attended Stanford University and it is said that their love blossomed there. According to media reports, Nassar was born in Egypt and raised in Kuwait. He helped Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is their first such Olympic qualification for 60 years.