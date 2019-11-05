While in conversation with a leading daily, Bipasha Basu, shared that they (Karan and herself) both are too possessive about each other. In fact, she revealed that Karan is more possessive than she is. Bipasha said, “I have my moments, but Karan is more possessive between the two of us. He keeps telling me, ‘She’s mine. All mine.’ and he wants me to keep saying it. ‘You are all mine? Only mine’. And I have to say ‘Yes, I am yours. Forever’.”
Karan Singh Grover is a fitness enthusiast in real life and these pics of his chiselled body are just too hot to handle. He is currently playing the role of dashing Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Karan has also performed in Alt Balaji’s Boss – ‘Baap of Special Services’ along with Sagarika Ghatge. The episodes are available on the app and leave you asking for more.