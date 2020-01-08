Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu is one of the very few actors who has broken stereotypes and inspired millions of women. Bipasha recently celebrated her birthday with her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives. The diva gave fans a glimpse of the celebration where she can be seen being cuddled by KSG. The Raaz actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her villa’s room decorated by her hubby. There were pink balloons, flowers, cake and more, Karan organised the cutest surprise for wifey Bipasha which was towels decorated as monkeys all over the room.

Bipasha Basu couldn’t help but share a husband appreciation post. She seemed to be in awe of Karan and wrote “Husband Appreciation Post. Love you and thank you for this awesome holiday and beyond awesome birthday #monkeylove”. She added, “Walked into our villa to find this surprise by @kamakarma and @kandima_maldives for my Birthday ❤️😍 #monkeylove #pinklilies #pinkroses #butterfly #grateful”.

Take a look at the video here:

This is not the first time Bipasha and Karan chose to go to the Maldives to create some memories for life. The couple loves their stay in the beautiful island country which is surrounded by the wonders of nature from all corners. The actors are often seen putting out photos on their social media accounts in which they are either enjoying a fun stroll at the beach or simply gazing at the sky from the lavish infinity pools of their resorts.