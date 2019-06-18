Leaving small screen all stirred up and waiting on the edge to see him perform the epic role Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, actor Karan Singh Grover marks a return to television after five years. While the fans can’t wait to glue themselves before the TV screens once the episodes featuring him start streaming, Karan’s actress-wife Bipasha Basu is no less excited.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha posted a meme that featured Karan, Parth Samthaan who plays the lead Anurag Basu and Bipasha herself. The collage was trolled with the line, “Suna hai Bajaj iss baar kisi Basu ki waaat lagayega (It is heard that Mr Bajaj is all set to take a Basu into account this time)” (sic) and was dotted with laughing emojis. Bipasha captioned the post in an equally hilarious way and wrote, “Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Bachke rehna re… Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Tujh pe Nazar hain… #humarabajaj (Hmmmm beware Bajaj beware… beware Bajaj they have their eyes on you)” (sic). Karan, on the other hand, commented with folded-hands and monkey emojis.

Actor Karan Singh Grover is soon going to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Rishabh Bajaj, a character that’s considered one of the most stylish and loved figures on the small screen. The actor has already shot for a few episodes and now, he is out in the media to talk about the opportunity and more. In his latest interview with a news daily, KSG spoke highly of actor Ronit Roy, who played Mr Bajaj in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Karan told DNA that he would never be able to match up to the level of Ronit’s performance as Mr Bajaj. The actor added that he feels fortunate he received the opportunity to fill the shoes of the actors who is brilliant on-screen. Karan, who is also popular for playing Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gaye, called this a ‘big part’ and said he’s going to meet Ronit and give him a tight hug.

Karan mentioned that he has immense love for Ronit and he will ensure he’s doing justice to the role of Mr Bajaj. “No, I haven’t. But I am sure we will meet soon and I am going to give him a big tight hug. I am just happy to be a part of something that is big,” Karan said.