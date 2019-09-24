Auto drivers often drive dangerously on busy roads and they are known for rash driving. Looks like that wasn’t enough! Now a video of an auto driver changing the tyre in a moving auto has gone insanely viral on social media. Yes, we are not kidding! A video of a Sri Lankan auto driver changing the tyre of the vehicle while it was in motion on just two wheels is taking the internet by storm.

In the video, the auto driver takes out the tyre using some tools and is then handed over another tyre by a man sitting on the other auto. All this while, both the autos were moving on a busy road. The video has been shared by business tycoon Harsh Tycoon. Sharing the video, he captioned it as, “I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed…….but this one is James Bond style! (sic)”

Watch the viral video:

I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed…….but this one is James Bond style !

The video has received 1,000 retweets and 38,000 likes so far. The video has garnered many comments on Twitter where netizens are talking about new traffic rules and challans while some are wow-ed at the stunt performed by the driver. Some has also pointed out that performing stunts on roads is putting their and other’s life at risk.

While one user commented, “Condemnable if done on a public road jeopardizing people’s life. Stunts performed in controlled conditions can only be admired.” The other Twitter user wrote, “It is really funny…. ppl are so busy without work.. Cant imagine this sort of mechanism.”

Another user commented, “O my God. This kind of tyre change is absolutely terrific. Yes it’s a James Bond style @hvgoenka.”

Check out the reactions here:

Condemnable if done on a public road jeopardizing people’s life. Stunts performed in controlled conditions can only be admired. — Ashish Gharpure (@ashish_gharpure) September 22, 2019

It is really funny…. ppl are so busy without work.. Cant imagine this sort of mechanism….. — Ritu Gangal (@gangal_ritu) September 23, 2019

O my God. This kind of tyre change is absolutely terrific. Yes it’s a James Bond style @hvgoenka — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) September 22, 2019

This nut can kill himself as well as other innocent people.What is he trying to prove? — Vallabhan (@SirrOGate) September 23, 2019

There are many better things to perform and many better places too, than roads. Such stunts have caused lives to many.

Yes, it is daredevilry but of a kind that needs no encouragement.

Until India has dedicated secure road stunt facilities, such attempts are unwelcome. — निधि चौधरी (@nidhichoudhari) September 23, 2019

This has been going on for about a year now. This will only encourage people in going for more such stunts so that more people will tweet these “unique” ways of tyre changing! — K.P. Mohan (@kaypeem) September 24, 2019



It is recommended not to try these stunts as it is a danger to life and can harm you adversely and can cause some serious injuries.