When it comes to Jugaad, Indians for sure, rule the roost. Case in point, this Bihar man who turned his Tata Nano into a helicopter with rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom and a rotor mast. Mithilesh Prasad’s dream to become a pilot may have never come true but his engineering skills brought him one step closer. Not only this, he modified the interiors of his car and even painted it to give a brand new look.

The video of Mithilesh filmed in Bihar’s Chhapra shows him running a safety check before starting his vehicle. According to Ruptly, Mithilesh said, “Since childhood, I have had the dream to become a pilot and fly a helicopter but for a farmer’s son this dream will probably never be fulfilled, so I gave the dream another form and achieved success.”

Despite his vehicle cannot fly, it does not fail to attract attention. “So many people and children come here to see it. When this vehicle passes by, crowds of people and children who see it rise from their seats”, Mithilesh added.

Watch the video here:

The newly-turned helicopter has a propeller, a customised and a brand new paint job. Somehow he is happy and living his dreams.

This is not the first time something like this jugaad has happened. Pune man has turned his scooter into a mini repair shop to fix punctures. It took just 30 days and Rs 12,000 for him to revamp his scooter into a workshop of sorts to fix tyres. He retrofitted the ride he purchased second-hand with an air tank as well as a compressor to refill tyres with air.