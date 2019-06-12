In a Bizarre incident, a Bitcoin ATM machine started firing out 20-pound notes at a busy Tube station in London. The incident took place at Bond Street station near Oxford Street and commuters were left stunned when the security guard shielded the cash from them. In the 20-second video, a man, who is believed to be making huge cash transaction, can be seen standing near the ATM machine. The bag kept on the floor gets filled with the notes coming out of the machine and the man even uses his feet to bring the notes together. Many passersby were stopped at the gaze of the incident. A security guard can also be seen guarding the machine to keep the commuters away from the cash.

The video was shared by the Reddit and has gone viral on the internet.

According to the Sun report, the clip led many believe that the machine has been hit by the jackpotting bug which can make ATM machines spit out the money.

The Polish company that owns the ATM machine said that the machine started to pouring out money because a customer was withdrawing a large amount of money.

Owner and CEO OF Bitcoin Technologies, Adam Gramowski said to the Sun, “As you can see there is a bag in the front of ATM. However our ATMs support large transactions and it is fair to say that a larger, redesigned presenter would be a good solution. Our customer was not particularly careful, although the ATM should be redesigned to cope better with small denominations used in the UK.”