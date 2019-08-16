Snakes are such reptiles that not only eat other animals but also eat up other snakes and sometimes they assume their own tail to be some other snake and bite it. One such bizarre moment was caught on camera when a hungry kingsnake swallowed half of its body. In the video shared by Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary Facebook page shows Jesse Rothacker, who is a part of the team, rescuing the snake and coaxing it a bit to take the body out of the snake’s mouth. The video will definitely bring chills down your spine.

In the video, Jesse can be seen tapping the snake’s mouth to leave its tail so that it can come out of its mouth. He says in the video, “Sometimes if we can just tap their nose a little they’re not going to like that… that’ll make them nervous. And usually, if you make a snake nervous while they’re eating, they will let go of whatever it is they’re eating.”

He further says, “They will sometimes see their own tail, they’ll think it’s a snake, they’ll take a bite out of it, and they’ll realise they’ve bit themselves. They don’t usually swallow themselves. But today, we’re going to see a kingsnake doing that, I don’t know, might not have done very well on the SATs.”

Watch the video here:



Many Facebook users found the video fascinating. One user wrote, “Fascinating! Thanks for sharing!” while the other commented, “Wow!! Thank you for sharing this video. I had no idea!”

Another user commented, “Not the brightest bulb in the box.”

Kingsnakes are found across the United States, and are known for eating other snakes. Kingsnakes are even immune to rattlesnake and copperhead venom.