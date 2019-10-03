The world of the internet is filled with entertaining and bizarre things. People around the world share stories, some are heartwarming and some are just meme-worthy. Now, videos and pictures of a woman in New York Bronx zoo tress passed a safety barrier and made her way to lion exhibit. Yes, you heard us right and no, she was not eaten alive, luckily! In the pictures and videos, she can be seen standing dangerously close to the male lion. Not only this, but she also waved her hands and even danced in front of the animal.

The incident was captured and was posted on Instagram. Soon, the posts went viral on social media. As per the reports, there was a moat-like barrier between the lion and the place where the woman was standing.

Watch the viral videos here:



In the statement, zoo said, “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep visitors, staff, and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

However, the Bronx zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespassing. The New York Police have made no arrests so far.

Netizens flooded the posts with thousands of comments. One user wrote, “There are a lot of less painful ways to die, sorry just saying.” The other commented, “They say stupid cant be fixed but I damn sure bet it can be eaten.”

Another user commented, “Dance to death.”