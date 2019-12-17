Every employee has to adhere to workplace rules and regulations and most of them are the most common ones. Even when we talk about the bathroom instructions, it is a reminder of good bathroom practices such as ‘Flush the toilet paper’, ‘Use bin to discard wastes’ and so on. However, a bizarre bathroom instruction at a workplace claims the employees to adhere to strict ‘time limit’ or they must face a ‘smell check’. Yes, you heard us right! The sign reads, “If in the bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on the phone. If it does not stink, employees’ will be reported to the office.”

The picture of the sign was shared on Reddit and it went viral. It was soon shared on Twitter and other social media platforms. However, the name of the organisation or the location was not specified in the Reddit post.

Many users feel that the rules are absurd and ridiculous while many others believed it to be a prank. One user wrote, “Wait, so if it stinks then you don’t get in trouble but if it doesn’t you do… ?”Another user commented, “Thinking this may be a good time to look for a new job.”

Such strict bathroom rules for the employees are only for them to not take long bathroom breaks as the organisation believes that people are just on their phone. However, there is no doubt in saying that such rules are too strict to follow and does ridicule the employees as well.

Do tell us what are your thoughts on the same!