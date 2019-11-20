A video of a Pakistani bride goes viral where she can be seen trolling the state of the economy for surging tomato prices. She knows it very well that how to draw attention to the issue. The bride decided to pair her wedding attire with tomatoes. Yes, you read it right. Taking a dig at the state of the economy in Pakistan where the prices of tomatoes have soared to Rs 300 per kg, she replaced her gold earrings, necklace, and bangles with tomatoes.

A video of a news reporter interviewing the bride has gone viral, leaving everyone amused. The bride can be heard saying that even her brother and relatives have sent her pine nuts as a wedding gift and she got boxes of tomatoes from her parents as a wedding gift. She hilariously trolls the economy of Pakistan and continues saying ‘jiske parents ne tamatar ki petiyan dediye usne sab kuch dediya’.

The video has been shared by a journalist Naila Inayat. She wrote, “Tomato jewelry. In case you thought you’ve seen everything in life..”

Watch the 2:20 minute clip here:

Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you’ve seen everything in life.. pic.twitter.com/O9t6dds8ZO — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 18, 2019

The video has been viewed over 35 thousand times, the post has been flooded with people reacting to the video. While some found the idea “innovative”, others called the bride the “richest” woman in Pakistan. Last week only, a media report from Pakistan stated that the farmers have hired armed guards to protect tomatoes, as the prices touched as high as Pakistani Rs. 320 per kg in Karachi.

Take a look at the netizen’s reactions on the video: