New Delhi: Days after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s bearded look created a flutter on social media, the BJP unit of Tamil Nadu trolled him and sent the National Conference leader a pack of razors.

In the tweet, the party said, “Dear @OmarAbdullah, It’s very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard.”

The tweet also carried a screenshot of an online order of razors with the delivery address of the Kashmiri leader’s Srinagar home.

However, almost an hour later, the insensitive tweet was deleted. Check it here:

The ‘derogatory’ tweet didn’t go down well with many on Twitter including journalists who criticised BJP and called it ‘shameful’

Official handle of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. This is their attempt to make light of the “preventive” detention of the former Chief Minister and other leaders for almost 6 months now, with no charges against them https://t.co/LiSJrbT28k — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 28, 2020

Disgusting and shameful — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) January 28, 2020

In the photo that had emerged previously, Omar can be seen sporting a greyish-white long beard, unlike his usual clean-shaven look.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was among those to share the image on her Twitter account, remarking: “I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?”

I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ? pic.twitter.com/lbO0PxnhWn — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2020

Earlier on Monday, BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a jibe at the picture and questioned if Article 370 was removed from the valley or was it the razor?

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have been in detention since August when the government scrapped Article 370 and divided the state into two Union Territories.