Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is currently vacationing in Thailand with her husband Daniel Weber. From visiting local temples to exploring the country, she is doing it all during her holiday. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared an array of pictures from her yet another visit to the temple before she makes her comeback to the bay. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black shirt teamed up with checkered red-black lowers. She completed her look with minimal makeup and hair kept natural.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “One last stop at this beautiful local temple. Prayed and felt great to be blessed by the Buddhist Monk. Love it here in Thailand! And all with my best friend @dirrty99 Can anyone translate my number “58” ?? #thailand #bangkok.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures along with Daniel as she visited temples for making ‘special prayers’ this New Year 2020 in ‘temples small or big’. Dressed in a summery blue dress with vibrant orange floral prints, Sunny looked ravishing with her hair pulled back in a high bun and eyes shielded by a pair of sunglasses. Daniel, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white shirt and a pair of black trousers, teamed with a pair of sunglasses. Posing in the backdrop of beautifully decorated places of worship, Sunny was seen placing incense sticks in place. The pictures were captioned, “One of the many reasons I love Thailand. Temples…small or big, I love them and especially with @dirrty99 special prayers for a great year ahead! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”