The United State of America’s Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has unearthed, what is touted to be, one of the biggest drug rackets that named Bollywood actresses Kim Sharma’s ex-husband, Ali Punjani and Mamta Kulkarni’s husband Vicky Goswami who was a former aide to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The reports by DEA alleged that drugs like mandrax and ephedrine were being manufactured by a pharmaceutical company operating from India.

Initially, Goswami was detained for drug peddling by a Dubai court after which he shifted base to Kenya after being released from jail in 2013. It was from there that he smuggled huge quantities of mandrax, cocaine, hashish, heroin and ephedrine, met and partnered with Punjani and even approached an Indian, Dr Bipin Panchal, who was to arrange for him a supply of ephedrine from a pharmaceutical company in India. The reports revealed that this consignment between them was then to head to Uganda where it would be turned into methamphetamine. On cross-checking, the company was found to be shut down as per IANS.

Framing a sting operation, DEA’s undercover agent recorded on camera, a drug deal with Goswami and Ibrahim Akasha after which they were arrested in Mombasa, Kenya and then extradited to the US. Post his arrest, Goswami blurted out the secrets of Akasha syndicate and many of the South African peddlers who were closely associated with Dawood’s gang.

As for Ali Punjani, the Mombasa police confirmed to IANS that the alleged drug kingpin was wanted in a drug case but had escaped from Kenya to Mumbai where he was reportedly undergoing surgery in Bandra’s Asian Heart Institute in August. Despite trying to detain Punjani in India by establishing an Interpol, a source in the Mumbai police told that since he is not wanted in any case in Mumbai, no legal action can be taken against Punjani.