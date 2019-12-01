New Delhi: Once again, the brutal rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, has shocked the collective conscience of the whole nation. Just like others, celebrities from the Hindi and Telugu film industries reacted sharply to the incident and expressed shock and anger over the heinous crime.

Without mincing their words, celebrities took to social media to condemn the brutal killing and collectively stood up for implementing stricter laws in the country.

Actress Anushka Sharma wrote: “Pain..Anguish..Anger..Frustration..Disbelief.. this is absolutely horrific and should be given the severest of punishments. My thoughts and prayers are with ****’s family. Justice should be served swiftly.”

Farhan Akhtar too pointed out the dark reality of “how unsafe” is our society even after several of such incidents have come to light in the past.

What those men did to #Priyanka_Reddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..!

”We seem to be losing it as a society”, said actor Akshay Kumar while expressing frustration at the heinous crime.

Salman Khan too took to Twitter and asked the fellow citizens to work more actively towards protecting women. The actor added that this is high time we should get together to fight to curb crimes against women and not let ‘beti bachao’ be a mere campaign.

Yami Gautam expressed sorrow and wrote, ”Do these demons have no fear of punishment or law? Where are we going wrong and lagging behind as a system and as a society.”

Madhur Bhandarkar said that he feels numb and deeply anguished to read about the inhuman crime and batted for a “stringent punishment” for the heinous crime.

Richa Chaddha extended condolences to the victim’s family writing on how those “perpetrators” deceived the late vet by promising to “fix her scooty”.

Her only crime was she trusted these men who promised to fix her scooty.Perpetrators are given the harshest punishment, they don’t belong in society. They won her trust and then brutalised her. Treated her like a thing, not a human being.

Actor Rishi Kapoor demanded capital punishment for the rapists

Sona Mohapatra blasted out on the system for showing their reluctance for registering cases like these.

Celebrities from the Telugu film industry too spoke their minds, and demanded justice for the 27-year-old woman.

Keerthy Suresh in a note wrote, “Things are getting fearsome by the day. I am just speechless at this moment not knowing who is to be blamed especially in a city like Hyderabad which I assumed to be super safe city.”

The burnt body of the doctor was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad. On Friday, four men had been arrested for allegedly gang-raping and murdering the 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor.