Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup India-Pakistan match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, a string of Bollywood celebrities, like Anupam Kher, Sudhir Mishra and Randeep Hooda, took to social media to cheer the men in blue.
Here’s a snapshot of what they tweeted:
Anupam Kher: Wishing the Indian cricket team my best wishes.
Sudhir Mishra: India will win. Pakistani nerves have snapped.
Milap Zaveri: What an innings Rohit Sharma, 100 more to go! Come on India!
Kunal Kohli: #INDvPAK Rohit Sharma what a delightful century. K.L. Rahul superb 50. And 2 Pakistan bowlers warned twice each for stepping on the pitch. Amir and Virat Kohli exchanging pleasantries.
Randeep: This guy Mohammad Amir is too good. Pity he had to stay out of the game so long. Rohit Sharmaji ka ladka (boy) kuch karega (will do something) #INDvsPAK. India, India.
Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 a.m in America… Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of World Cup 2019 — IndVsPak — Let’s do this India.
Arjun Rampal: You beauty Rohit Sharma love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very special 50…. Come on India.