Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup India-Pakistan match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, a string of Bollywood celebrities, like Anupam Kher, Sudhir Mishra and Randeep Hooda, took to social media to cheer the men in blue.

Here’s a snapshot of what they tweeted:

Anupam Kher: Wishing the Indian cricket team my best wishes.

ओम् श्री गणेशाय: नमः। विजयी भव:। Wishing the #IndianCricketTeam my best wishes. जय हो। जय हिंद।🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oAB8D7mV5d — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2019

Sudhir Mishra: India will win. Pakistani nerves have snapped.

Milap Zaveri: What an innings Rohit Sharma, 100 more to go! Come on India!

Kunal Kohli: #INDvPAK Rohit Sharma what a delightful century. K.L. Rahul superb 50. And 2 Pakistan bowlers warned twice each for stepping on the pitch. Amir and Virat Kohli exchanging pleasantries.

Randeep: This guy Mohammad Amir is too good. Pity he had to stay out of the game so long. Rohit Sharmaji ka ladka (boy) kuch karega (will do something) #INDvsPAK. India, India.

This guy @iamamirofficial is too good .. pity he had to stay out of the game so long .. Sharma ji ka ladka @ImRo45 kuch karega #INDvsPAK Indiaaaaaa Indiaaa 👊🏽👊🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/FvCOvolRwr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 16, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 a.m in America… Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of World Cup 2019 — IndVsPak — Let’s do this India.

4.30 AM in America… Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of #WorldCup2019 – #IndVsPak -Let’s Do This INDIAAA!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uNPD0tt3F6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 16, 2019

Arjun Rampal: You beauty Rohit Sharma love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very special 50…. Come on India.