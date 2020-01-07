Actor Bipasha Basu has turned a year older today and the hot diva is aging like an old wine. On her birthday, she has treated fans with her hot bikini pictures as she takes a dip in the pool. Sharing her hot bikini picture, she has shared a long post thanking her friends, family, and fans for the immense love that she has received.

In the photo, she can be seen sitting inside the pool in a sequenced blue bikini teamed up with sunglasses and sporting a messy bun. With the beach in the background, she enjoys scenic beauty. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Soaking in the elements❤️ Thank you God, thank you Mother Earth, , thank you Sun, thank you Moon, thank you all the stars and planets, thank you Ma and Papa, thank you sestras, thank you Monkey , thank you Pasha, thank you to all my extended families, thank you to all my dear friends and friends like family, thank you to my work team @exceedentertainment , thank you @media.raindrop , thank you to Media for all the love and support always and thank you to all my fans and well wishers . Love you all ❤️ #grateful #peaceful #blissful #itsmybirthday. (sic)”

She has also shared her gorgeous pictures in a white off-shoulder dress. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Live in the Now ❤️ #loveyourself #happy2020. (sic)”

On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles.