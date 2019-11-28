Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has turned a year older today and has treated her fans with her smouldering hot picture on Instagram. She had made her debut with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and is quite popular on social media, thanks to her bold and sultry pictures. In the photo shared, she can be seen donning a red crop top teamed up with white brief. With bronze makeup, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks and a dash of nude lipstick, she looks her sexiest best.

The sun-kissed picture will set your heart racing as she flaunts her perfectly toned curves. Her sultry photoshoot is going viral on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Take a look at her hot photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🎂 A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on Nov 28, 2019 at 1:31am PST



Earlier, the 34-year-old actor soaked up the sun as she showed off her tanned and toned physique with a peek of her ample assets. She has paired her looks with beach waves and earrings.

View this post on Instagram When the sun shines 🌞 A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:14am PST



One of the hottest Bollywood actors, Esha Gupta, who woos her fans with super hot and sultry pictures, has gained massive popularity on social media. The stunning diva never fails fans’ expectations when it comes to slaying and her Instagram handle is filled with her sizzling pictures to back our claim. The Miss India International 2007 is known for her bold and hot looks on social media. With 4.6 million followers on Instagram, she never misses treating fans with her sexy avatar. From bikini pictures to sultry photoshoots, her posts grab a lot of eyeballs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan, and is directed by Mehul Atha.