Bollywood Hot actor Esha Gupta has dropped a steamy picture on Instagram and we can’t keep calm. She is raising the glamour quotient with her simple yet bold avatar. The Rustom actor on Monday posted a selfie to share the denim look, which she paired with subtle makeup and open curls. In the pic, she was seen posing seductively and smiling her heart out. She can be seen donning a denim shirt with a plunging neckline. The actor, who was last seen in “One Day: Justice Delivered“, flaunted her fit physique in an image she posted on her Instagram account. She let the image do the talking, and her nude natural lips is taking all the attention.

Esha Gupta has made heads turn many times in the past with her bold photoshoots and has been a talk of the B-town for her strong viewpoint on discrimination against heroines with dusky complexions in Bollywood.

Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan and is directed by Mehul Atha.

She is in Bollywood for a long time. The model turned actor entered the industry with crime thriller Jannat 2, along with Love Guru Emraan Hashmi and the film was a great success at the box office. She also got nominated for Best Female Debut for the film but later Mata Sanam Award for Best Female Debut. The eye-catching actress is also Winner of Miss India International held in the year 2007. She also represented India at Miss International pageant.