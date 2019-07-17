Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela never misses grabbing eyeballs with her social media posts. Also, she makes sure that every day she gives a sneak peek into her activities to her fans. Following the trend, she has uploaded her photo on Instagram and has painted it blue. In the picture, she can be seen donning a shimmery blue crop top teamed up with blue trousers and blazer. She completed her look with bold lipstick, a pair of earrings, bracelet and perfect eye makeup. She has kept her hair straight. With high heels and sultry look, she will surely take your breath away. In the photo, she can be seen looking out of the window and we are smitten by her look.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram ⚠️⚠️⚠️ A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:56am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her video where she can be seen having a gol gappa and her gestures prove that she loves it. Dressed in a yellow crop top and denim, she completed her look with a black jacket and stylish aviators. With a dash of lipstick, subtle makeup and bangles on her hand, she once again will make your jaws drop. The video will surely give you craving and make you hit the gol gappa stall instantly. Sharing the video, she wrote, “GIRLS BE LIKE, bhaiya #golgappe aur spicy banao . Tag GolGappe lovers below. P.S all Golgappe parties please invite me. (sic)”



Recently, her video performing aerial yoga went viral on social media. The video was captioned, “Happiness is hanging off a silk Tag someone who loves Aerial ….. #love #Aerialsilks #AerialYoga #AerialArts #Aerial #dance #Fitness” (sic).



Meanwhile, on the work front, she wil be next seen in Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham. n an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”