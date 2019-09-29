Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone is currently in Chennai with her husband Daniel Weber for a promotional event. For the event, the couple opted for gorgeous outfits and looked stunning. Earlier today, Daniel took to Instagram to share their hot picture as they strike a pose in the hotel. In the photos, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood looks hot in a floral dress with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with blue shimmery earrings, subtle makeup, watch and hair styled in soft curls. Daniel looked dapper as he is all suited up in a black suit.

In the photo, the couple can be seen looking into each other eyes and their mushy post is hard to miss. Sharing the post, Daniel wrote, “Chennai !!! Amazing Leela palace hotel !! @sunnyleone 😍 Jacket by @tabishmistry @blackrosebytabishmistry. (sic)”

Take a look here:



Sunny shared another picture flaunting her new pyjamas. In the photo, she can be seen donning a green pyjama as she strikes a pose in the hotel room. She captioned it as, “Just got these cutie pajamas. Love. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Just got these cutie pajamas. Love A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 28, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT



Recently, she has made a style statement at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. For the glamorous event, she opted for a shimmery one-shoulder silver dress. She teamed up her look with matching heels, a pair of earrings, bold lipstick and hair tied in a neat bun. Taking to Instagram, she has shared the photos and wrote, “Loved this look last night. Thanks everyone for working, tucking, pulling, sewing, brushing…and making me feel amazing.(sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy with the reality show Splitsvilla 12. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi. She will also be seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola.