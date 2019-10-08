Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is an avid social media user and never misses to upload her oh-so-hot pictures on Instagram. From giving festive dress up goals to donning gorgeous western dresses, her Instagram is a treat to the eyes.

Today, she uploaded her plethora of pictures in halterneck cold shoulder dress and ditched her traditional look. In the photos, she can be seen wearing black and peach dress teamed up with a shade of lipstick, perfect makeup and tresses left loose.

Her pictures are from the promotions of her upcoming film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Striking different poses for the photoshoot, she looks gorgeous, as always. Her pictures are going viral on social media and fetched over one lakh views within a couple of hours.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “This could break into a flaminco Outfit @aliceandolivia Shoes @aldo_shoes Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Hair by @chettiarqueensly Makeup by @chettiaralbert Shot by @shivamguptaphotography Managed by @eshagupta1331 #MICPROMOTIONS. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, she has posts her photos in a red and golden saree designed by fitness freak Mandira Bedi. She completed her look with jhumkas, subtle makeup, nude lipstick and perfect eyeliner. She has tied up her hair in a simple bun and complimented her look with a red bindi. She has also wished her fans ‘Shubho Bijoya’ and fans can’t stop swooning over her traditional look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Shubho Sharodiya, Shubho Bijoyar Priti O Subhechcha Saree by my beautiful M @mandirabedi love you long time .. #Doshomi. (sic)”



Apart from Made in China, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.