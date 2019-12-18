Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, is raising the mercury with hot bikini pictures on social media. From snorkeling to enjoy the scenic beauty, she is having a time of her life. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the picture and a video where she can be seen jet skiing in the sea. Clad in a hot black-pink bikini, she flaunts her washboard abs and looks her sexiest best.

In the picture, she can be seen lying down on the jet ski and has completed her look with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Just jet-skiing through life! I want to go back now! @thesunsiyamirufushi #thesunsiyamirufushi #irufushi #sunsiyamresorts #sunsiyamirufushi. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture and video:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in hot yellow bikini teamed up with a white sheer shrug. Flaunting her perfectly toned body, she looks smoking hot in the pictures. In another picture, she has shared her pictures in a pink one-shoulder bikini as she sets out to take a dive in the sea. With subtle makeup and sunglasses, she looks smouldering hot in the pictures. Sharing the post, she wrote, “I’m right where I want to be! @flirtatious_india @nidhijeswani@thesunsiyamirufushi #thesunsiyamirufushi #irufushi #sunsiyamresorts #sunsiyamirufushi. (sic)”



Recently, her photos a peach-coloured monokini went viral on the internet. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Seas-ing the day at @thesunsiyamirufushi. (sic)”



She also enjoyed floating breakfast n a sexy pink-purple bikini flaunting her curvaceous body. She completed her look with minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s social comedy film, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Hurdang with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, she will feature in the song ‘Peeyu Datke’ in the upcoming action-thriller film Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.