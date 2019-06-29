Bollywood hot actor Disha Patani has now become a fashion icon for many young girls out there. From impressing everyone with her fitness regime to dressing up to kill, she slays like a diva. Not only this, but her summer dresses have become the top fashion trended now. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her sets of pictures in gorgeous floral blue and white dress. With glamorous makeup, perfect eyeliner, highlighter on her cheekbones and a pair of earrings, she looked nothing less than an angel. She has kept her hair open and styled it into soft curls.

With 22.6 million followers, her picture has received over one million likes on the photo-sharing app.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Styling @mohitrai A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 28, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, who are often spotted together on dates, are reported that they have ended their romance. Reports have been doing the rounds that the couple has been going through some rough time for which they decided to call it off. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming”.

“They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision,” added another source close to the couple.

On the professional front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film also featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be next seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in dance musical film.