Bollywood actor Disha Patani is treating her fans with her hot photoshoot this Sunday. Teasing them with the Calvin Klein photoshoot, she is setting the temperature soars with her sexy look. In the boomerang video shared on Instagram, she can be seen a black bralette teamed up with pink bikini and denim. Striking a sexy and sultry pose, she looks ultra-hot in subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls. In the video, she can also be seen flaunting her mid-riff abs and we are smitten by her look.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Coming soon @calvinklein. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, she has shared her gorgeous photo in a pink suit designed with golden embroidery. In the photo, she can be seen sporting subtle makeup, a pair of golden earrings, bracelet and watch. She has styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses loose. With an adorable smile and a bunch of flowers in her hand, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Time to embrace the beauty of the festive season with my @calvinklein Swiss watch. Wishing you all a very auspicious #Dussehra2019 #MYCALVINS. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.