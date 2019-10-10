Bollywood hot actor Disha Patani, who is a fitness freak and is known for her bold looks, has jetted off to Delhi this morning for an event. Sharing her stylish and comfortable airport look on Instagram, she looks gorgeous in no make-up look. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a mint green top teamed up with just a lip balm and no makeup at all. Waiting for her plane, she decided to grab a cup of coffee and looks ravishing in the candid click.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Delhi here I come. (sic)”

In another picture, she can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with loose denim. With hair styled in soft curls, she looks beautiful flaunting her wide smile. She has accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, minimal makeup and kohl in eyes. She captioned it as, “Big gums be like. (sic)”

Earlier, she has uploaded her boomerang video from her latest Calvin Klein photoshoot. In the clip, she can be seen donning a black bralette teamed up with pink bikini and denim. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Coming soon @calvinklein. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Coming soon @calvinklein ❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 6, 2019 at 3:39am PDT

She has been in the buzz for grabbing Ekta Kapoor’s next untitled film. In the film, Disha will be seen playing the role of a small town Punjabi girl. The flick will be directed by Ashima Chibber, produced by Ekta and written by ‘Dream Girl’ fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

A source in interaction with a Mid-Day revealed, “Rumours have been rife that Ekta and Disha are in talks for a movie that will see her play a small-town Punjabi girl from Chandigarh. What many don’t know is that the movie has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Interestingly, Raaj had a few concepts that he had narrated to Ekta before Dream Girl, and she had loved this one. With the success of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer proving that he has his finger on the pulse of the audience, Ekta immediately greenlit this script. The concept had been on her mind ever since he had narrated it to her. However, Raaj won’t be involved in the creative or casting process of the project, as he is busy with his next film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang.