Winter season is almost here and people around the world have already started dressing up in their best sweatshirts, sweaters, and jackets. Now, actor Mouni Roy is also seen enjoying the winters in her latest videos. Clad in a white sweater, she enjoys the winter breeze in a picturesque location. With greenery all around and a river flowing in the background, she enjoys her day out with a friend. She has completed her look with minimal makeup and a dash of lipstick.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “No winter overdues from Bombay. (sic)”

Watch the videos here:

View this post on Instagram No winter overdues from bombay … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:24am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a sky blue pantsuit teamed up with sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of pink nude lipstick. She has accessorised her look with a bracelet and white sports shoes. Striking a pose in the car, she looks stunning, as always.

View this post on Instagram 💙 @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore #workworkwork … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 22, 2019 at 3:38pm PST



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.