Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently attended an event in Mumbai and it was nothing less than a starry and glamorous night. For the evening, the Brahmastra actor opted for a shimmery red dress with a deep neckline. She completed her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes and hair styled in loose curls. She accessorised her look with just finger rings and looked absolutely stunning.

For the event, she chose to wear Albina Dyla couture and was styled by Sanjana Batra. Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “Dance & jab, dance & jab Outfit @albinadylaofficial Rings @gehnajewellers1 Shoes @stevemaddenindia Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma Makeup @mukeshpatilmakeup Hair @chettiarqueensly @shivamguptaphotography Managed by @nautankichaiti #lastnightforfilmfareglamourandstyleawards. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 4, 2019 at 12:40am PST



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.