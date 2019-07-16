Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are giving some major couple goals. Recently, she took to Instagram to share pictures with hubby Daniel and it will steal your heart. In the photos, they can be seen posing happily and smiling in each other’s arm. Daniel looks at Sunny adorably while Sunny smiles. The ‘baby doll of Bollywood’ can be seen donning a pastel brown dress while Daniel is dressed up in all black formals.

Sharing the post, she captioned, “Outfit: @thedapperlady Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



Lately, Sunny has been into the buzz for her latest music video ‘Funk Love’ from the film Jhootha Kahin Ka. The song is sung by rapper Honey Singh, the song goes by catchy lyrics which are pulling the attraction of the audience. The song is creating waves and has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. In the song, Sunny Leone is wearing a blingy orange blouse with mermaid costume. She groves around with actor Sunny Singh, who was seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the role of Titu. Sunny Leone also took to Instagram to share the happiness. She wrote, “Hey everyone! I am so happy that my new song ‘Funk Love’ has already crossed 10 Million views!! Can’t wait for @jhoothakahinka to hit theatres on 19th July!! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola and Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.