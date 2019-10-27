Diwali is finally here and Bollywood celebrities are dolling up in their best traditional wear. Taking to Instagram and breaking the internet, Sunny Leone has shared her array of pictures in gorgeous pink floral lehenga teamed up with a white and pink cape. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and bold maroon lipstick. She has styled her hair in loose curls and we just can’t stop gushing over her.

Her pictures are breaking the internet and have fetched over eight lakh likes within a couple of hours. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Diwali!! Lips: #Rooberry by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @bhumikagrover Accessories: @curiocottagejewelry Bag: @bhumikagrover Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, Sunny Leone was twinning with her daughter dressed in her traditional best on Dhanteras. The pretty young girl has just made an outing in the city with her mommy on Dhanteras and the two daughter-mom duo were spotted twinning in yellow lehengas with the exact same print. Sunny was captured in-camera donning this bright yellow lehenga while holding her princess Nisha’s hand at an eating joint. Nisha looks cute as a button as she looks away from the camera while her dupatta tied in front in style.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.