Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is famously known for her hot dance numbers. Her item numbers from ‘Baby Doll’ to ‘Laila’, all went viral in no time. Earlier today, she took to Instagram, to share a video from her dance rehearsal where she can be seen again performing on ‘Laila Mein Laila’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees.

In the video, she can be seen flaunting her sexy dance moves along with background dancers. She can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with black tights and a red shirt tied around her waist. Not only she grooves to ‘Laila’ but also gets quirky by saying ‘goodbyes’ in different languages.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Guess where #Laila is performing next? #SunnyLeone #Dance #HastalaVistaBaby #Sayonara #Namaste #kapunkap #sawadikap #Àbientôt #aurevoir. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures from asiaSpa India awards where her beauty brand was awarded ‘Breakthrough Beauty Brand of the Year’. For the special occasion, she opted for a sexy maroon dress. She completed her look with matching pair of earrings, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and maroon lip shade. She has styled her hair in soft curls and looks absolutely hot in the photos. Sharing the hot pictures from the award function, she wrote, “Thank you @asiaspa.india for awarding @starstruckbysl – “Breakthrough Beauty Brand of the Year”.. So proud Outfit: @supriamunjalofficial Accessories: @aquamarine_jewellery Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes. (sic)”



On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.