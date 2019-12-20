Bollywood actor Sunny Leone never misses impressing her fans and fashion police with her trendy and stylish looks. Known for her bold looks and sizzling pictures on social media, she engages the fan following of 29.4 million. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared a photo giving her fans major fashion goals. Keeping it trendy as always, she can be seen clad in a yellow top teamed up with high-waist lose checkered pants and silver jacket. She completed her look with bold makeup, red lipstick, and smokey eyes. Needless to say, she looks hot and sexy in her latest look.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “About last night look 🙂 Outfit: @forever21_in @forever21 Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her sizzling hot picture in an off-shoulder sparkling silver-white gown with flurry net work. She completed her look with lip gloss, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks. She accessorised her look with a couple of rings and hair styled in soft curls. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love this shot for @fablookmagazine Lips: #WildCherry by @starstruckbysl Styled by @hitendrakapopara @milliarora7777 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist Wearing @shilpiahujaofficial Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Shot by @trishasarang Fab Mag managed by @akshat_gutgutia. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.