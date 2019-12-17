Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is known for her quirky antics and bold looks. She often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures and funny antics and it always wins their hearts. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video grooving to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello popular song ‘Senorita’. Dressed in a white top teamed up with denim jacket, she goes all sultry as she smiles, pouts, blows kisses and grooves to the song. She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and shiny pink lipgloss. With hair styled in loose curls, her facial expressions will definitely make you gush over her.

The video has clocked over four lakh views so far and is going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Good night!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 16, 2019 at 10:52am PST



Earlier, she has shared her picture from a magazine photoshoot in a plunging neckline printed dress. She completed her look with makeup, a pair of earrings, bracelet and hair kept natural. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Oh are you waiting for me?? Hehe Shoot for @fablookmagazine Styled by @hitendrakapopara @milliarora7777 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist Wearing @suniradesigns Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Boots @papadontpreachbyshubhika Shot by @trishasarang fab magazine managed by @akshat_gutgutia. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film Kokakola, looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights.