Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is the most googled celebrity in India, has jetted off to Dubai for a little bit of fun and a little bit of work. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her stunning pictures in a yellow crop top and white pants. She completed her look with a white jacket and matching coloured sneakers. With subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick, she looks nothing less than a boss lady.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Hello Vacation!! Well sort of… A little bit of work and a little bit of fun!! Love Dubai. (sic)”

Her pictures are trending on the internet and has already fetched over five lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she took the internet by storm with her “pretty” monochrome picture of herself on social media. She took to Instagram to share the black-and-white image, taken by her husband Daniel Weber. In the picture, Sunny looks stunning in a polka-dotted dress. “‘Pretty Woman’ moment hehe,” she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram “Pretty Woman” moment hehe Photo by @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:26pm PDT



Sunny, who is all set to host Splitsvilla 12 has also shared the promo of the show. In the promo, contestants compete with each other, fight, cry, have fun and looks like this year’s reality show will be bigger and better. She captioned it as, “Love is easy. There’s a reason no one’s ever said that! Wanna know what I am talking about? Watch @mtvsplitsvilla starting tonight at 7 PM only on @mtvindia. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Rangeela and in the Tamil film Veeramadevi.