Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is setting the mercury to rise with her latest pictures in a sexy mini dress. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her array of pictures in a shimmery golden mini dress teamed up with perfect makeup, hair styled in loose curls, a dash of bold red lipstick and high heels. Undoubtedly, the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ looks sizzling hot, as ever.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Loved this mini dress! Lips: #CherryBomb by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @so_sonamparmarjhawar Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes. (sic)”

With a plunging neckline and sultry look, the pictures will make you go weak in the knees.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Hmmmm….good night beautiful people! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 10, 2019 at 9:59am PST



Sunny Leone has also grabbed the third position on the list of ‘Most Searched Personality’.

Recently her song ‘Hello Ji’ from her upcoming erotic-horror web series Ragini MMS Returns was released and she has set the internet ablaze with her hot moves. The peppy song has been composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The new song has brought back the Baby doll team together.

Speaking about the peppy track, Sunny told IANS, “The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it. I’ve worked with Vishnu (Deva) before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.