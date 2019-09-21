Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is currently hosting the reality show Splitsvilla 12, has treated her fans on Saturday morning with her hot and sexy picture. Taking to Instagram, the ‘baby doll’ of Bollywood has uploaded her photo in an off-shoulder shimmery purple dress. She completed her look with a neat hair bun, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and matching eyeshadow. She accessorised her look with a black waist belt and peach glossy lipstick. Needless to say, she looks radiant, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Outfit: @vlorakaltrina Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her creative side as she indulges herself into painting along with her twins – Noah and Asher. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Started a new painting today and the best part is my boys are painting in the background as well. I hope this never changes @theartfusionjuhu. (sic)”



Lately, she has also uploaded her photo in beautifully printed orange long top and denim shorts. Donning a chic avatar, she completed her look with subtle make-up, bold lipstick, a pair of earrings and sunglasses. She has styled her hair in soft curls and has left her tresses loose. There is no doubt in saying that she swags it up like a pro. In the caption, she mentioned the people behind her look. She wrote, “Outfit:@rajdeep.ranawat.official Accessories: @aaree_accessories Sunglasses: @bellofox Heels: @heatwaveindia Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her South cinema debut with Veeramahadevi.