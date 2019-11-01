Bollywood actor Sunny Leone never misses grabbing eyeballs, thanks to her flawless beauty teamed up with her style statement. After breaking the internet with her hot and sexy bikini pictures, she has shared her array of pictures ion a simple white dress. She completed her look with silver high heels, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, pink lip shade and kept her hair natural.

She has also shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber and the duo can be seen setting couple goals as they twin in white. Sunny and Daniel look radiant as they pose together and flaunt their wide smile.

The photos are going viral and have fetched over two lakh likes within an hour. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love this cutie outfit!! Lips: #Kissmepink by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @madebycuin Styled by @hitendrakapopara. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



On the occasion of Halloween, Sunny and Daniel dressed up as ghouls and goblins. Sharing their picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Halloween ghouls and goblins!! Love Frida and Sid!!”. The actor wore a floral white top and a red long skirt with a shrug and a belt. She completed her look with flowers adorning her head and a Frida’s iconic unibrow. On the other hand, Daniel wore a fitted silver tee and denims with a sleeveless denim jacket and a quirky pink wig.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween gouls and goblins!! Love Frida and Sid!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:55am PDT



The actor has also uploaded her hot pictures in a black and white bikini as she lies down in a pool. The couple went for a quick getaway to Dubai and her bikini photos took the internet by storm.

View this post on Instagram Ya know!! Weber @dirrty99 liked this one more hehe A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Finally some sun!! Thanks Dubai! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.