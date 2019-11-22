Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is undoubtedly the hottest actor and her social media is raising the temperature with her latest hot look in a monokini. The ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ is currently in Dubai and has striked a sexy pose along with bikini models out there. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures donning a deep-neck black monokini teamed up with sunglasses and hair tied in a bun.

In the photo, she can be seen striking a pose near the pool along with other models. Setting the screen on ablaze, she has captioned the shared photos as, “When you meet the most amazing group of women! @mrs_sem_berry @qveenroch @mzashlilly @lejounb.artistry @nia_loves_u @livifashionfreak #nofilter #borntobefree #dubai. (sic)”

Earlier, she went topless as she took a grape bath during the shoot of a film. In the latest Instagram video, she can be seen sitting in a bathtub with grape water along with grapes. In the boomerang video, she can be seen squeezing two grapes and she looks sexy, as always. With wet hair, a pair of earrings and minimal makeup, she is all set to make you go weaker in your knees. Sharing the video, she wrote, “So many crazy captions come to mind #SunnyLeone #LifeonSets. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.