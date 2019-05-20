Bollywood actor Sunny Leone who is known for her flawless beauty and social media presence has never disappointed her fans. From her films to her music videos, she slays it all like a boss and we can never get enough of her. Now, ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ told IANS during an email interview that she enjoys having a small circle of friends. It has been seven years she has debuted in the Hindi cinema and have managed to create a niche for herself. Though she has been judged before because of her profession in the Adult Film Industry, she is in a very happy space now.

“I have created a niche for myself with my own set of friends. I don’t really get out and party, so the circle is limited. I don’t know if I am yet judged, but back then also I was in a happy space and so am I now,” Sunny told IANS.

When asked about how she manages between motherhood and work, she revealed it a little tough to maintain a balance between motherhood and work.

Sunny said, “I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case because every day is different. But once you become a parent, you automatically start strategising your schedule.”

“Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life,” she added.

When asked if she agrees stardom comes at a price, she said, “I have been in the entertainment industry for 17 years, so at this point, I don’t know any different.”

Talking about her upcoming film Coca Cola, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for ‘Coca Cola’ we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

On the work front, Sunny has been roped in for a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola. She is currently busy shooting for the reality show Splitsvilla 12. She will also be seen making a cameo in Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.

On the personal front, She married Daniel Weber in 2011, and together, they have three children. The couple adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.