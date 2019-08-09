Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is back on the reality show Splitsvilla 12 and as always, she never leaves an opportunity to have some fun on the sets of the show. From taking selfies to sharing hilarious videos, she and Rannvijay always make it a fun day. Earlier today, Sunny once again shared her picture as she tries to annoy Rannvijay with a selfie. In the photo, while Sunny tries to take a selfie, Rannvijay seems busy on his phone.

Sunny looks gorgeous in cold shoulder blue top teamed up with a white skirt while Rannvijay can be seen sporting a casual look in a white tee and a shirt.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The daily session of trying to annoy @rannvijaysingha! LOL.. he doesn’t seem to be bothered. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, Sunny shared her hot pictures in a sexy blue and golden star high slit dress with high heels. Her makeup and hair give a unique touch to her look. “Glam from last night”, writes Sunny Leone on Instagram. The bombshell often makes her fans go gaga with her sizzling avatar.



Talking about the show, Sunny and Rannvijay will be seen solving bizarre relationship problems in the “crazy town” of MTV Splitsvilla 12 which, according to the reports, will be bigger and better. The confirmed participants for the show are Arshiya, Bhavya Singh, Ankush Kalyan, Bhavin Bhanushali and Pranav Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in horror-comedy film Coca-Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.