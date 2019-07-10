Actor Sunny Leone, who is an avid social media user, often shares hilarious videos and it gives her fans a good laugh. Her quirky tactics always win the heart of the netizens. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a video where her friend can be seen sitting on her lap. In the clip, Sunny moves her lap back and forth and sings a lullaby for her friend and in the end, trips her from her lap. Well, the video will remind you of the pranks you play on your friends. The hilarious video will leave you in splits.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Oh @shiks_gupta25 my sweet little friend!! Haha you had no idea what I was gonna do. lol love ya Sssiiiiikkkkkaaa!! (sic)”

The video has received over seven lakh views within a few hours and still counting. Clad in a silver shimmery outfit, Sunny Leone has teamed up her look with bold makeup and can be seen sporting a short hair look. Needless to say, she looks hot like always.

Watch the video here:



Recently, she spoke opened about trolling and said, “I feel being a celebrity, we get trolled every day but I don’t necessarily get bothered by trolls. I wear clothes of my own choice. When I feel like wearing a T-shirt and jeans or a sweatshirt, I wear them so, I wear what makes me feel good at that moment.”

She also talked about his upcoming films and said, “I am part of Arjun Patiala and also doing a film called ‘Coca Cola’ which would be hopefully released this year.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola and Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.