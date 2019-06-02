Bollywood actor and Splitsvilla host, Sunny Leone has never disappointed fashion police with her sartorial choices. She is also known for her flawless beauty and curvaceous curves and whenever she dresses up, she looks nothing less than a gorgeous diva. Recently, she has uploaded her picture in a beautiful purple dress and a perfect purple-coloured eye makeup. In the picture, she can be seen donning a shimmery purple outfit teamed up with a pair of statement earrings, perfect eye makeup and a stylish hair bun. She looks hot, as always and the picture will brighten up your Sunday.

The post has gone viral and has fetched over five lakh likes in less than 24-hours and we are still counting.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ole! #SunnyLeone.”(sic)

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Ole!! #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 1, 2019 at 1:05am PDT



Earlier, her dance video has also taken the internet by storm. They can be seen grooving to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock song. While sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “And it’s a wrap!!”.



Sunny Leone also took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein a cyclist can be seen performing a backflip over her at the Splitsvilla 12 sets.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny has been roped in for horror-comedy film Coca Cola. Talking about the film, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”