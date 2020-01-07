Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has never failed to impress her fans and fashion police with her breathtaking looks. From casual wear to gorgeous dresses and gowns, she has nailed every look with utmost grace and elegance. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her pictures in a gorgeous blue dress teamed up with shimmery makeup, highlighted cheeks, a pair of earrings and a dash of lip-gloss. She has styled her hair in a trendy broad ponytail.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Shine a Lil more brighter with #BerryGlimmer by @StarStruckbySL 💄✨ Outfit: @supriamunjalofficial Accessories: @presh_houseofstones Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared an array of pictures along with her husband Daniel Weber as they enjoy the food and a walk beside the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. She captioned it, “My endless for #Dubai. (sic)” In the photos, she can be seen donning an olive green top teamed up with denim and monochrome coat. Daniel, on the other hand can be seen clad in a black tee teamed up with denim and a jacket.

My endless ❤️ for #Dubai 😍



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”