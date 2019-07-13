Bollywood’s hot actor Urvashi Rautela has treated her fans on Saturday afternoon with her gorgeous picture. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture in a gorgeous black outfit. She has teamed up her look with silver jewellery, a dash of pink lip shade, kohl in eyes and shimmery makeup. She has styled her hair in a stylish bun and her fans are smitten by her look. In the photo, she can be seen striking a sexy pose on the couch.

With 18 million followers, the picture has clocked over one million likes and still counting. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Hosh kisko kahan hota hai, Rubroo jab woh mehrban hota hai. Asiana Wedding International Magazine out in 16 different countries @asiana_wedding_international Make Up & Styling by @kanizali #Asiana #KanizAli. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she celebrated her 18 million followers by sharing a sensuous dance video. In the clip, she can be seen grooving to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello song Senorita. She rocks it up with her sexy dance moves. Dressed in a red and white checkered crop top and matching shorts, she teamed up her look with a bold red lip shade, a pair of earrings, perfect makeup and hair styled into soft curls. Flaunting her washboard abs, Hate Story 4 actor looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “18 MILLION on @instagram !! You guys have my heart !! I love every single one of you. (sic)”



On the professional front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”