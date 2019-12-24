Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is known for her bold and sartorial choices. The actor, who rose to fame with Hate Story 4, is giving us perfect Christmas vibes in a green gown. Well, we can say that she looks nothing less than a Christmas tree. Sharing her pictures on Instagram, she has shared her array of photos in a simple green gown teamed up with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lip shade and locks kept open for it to fall back.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I have no idea what I’m doing out of bed. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram already in 2020 A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:12am PST

View this post on Instagram I have no idea what I’m doing out of bed A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:08am PST



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a pastel blue shimmery gown. For the glam, she opted for a pink blush, a pair of earrings, kohled eyes and a dash of pink lip gloss, she looks hot, as always. She captioned it, “It only takes one voice, at a right pitch, to start an avalanche. – Dianna Hardy #DabanggPremiere @aanchalchandaofficial Style Architect: @aanchalchanda x @vedhikaghotge x @amrutaadatia@esauyoriofficialpage x @lili_claspe x @bagatiba x @jacquieaiche International Fashion Agency: @vandafashionagency @gianvitorossi . (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Pagalpanti along with John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda.

Earlier in an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”

Do let us know your views on her latest look.