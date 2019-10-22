The Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most favourite jodis of B-Town. Though the couple has not accepted their relationship publically but their social media PDA is enough proof of their chemistry. However, fans are such that they can go to any limit for their favourite celebrities and something similar has been doing rounds on social media.

A fake wedding card of Ranbir and Alia’s is doing rounds on social media and has gone viral. The card definitely unleashes the fan’s frenzy over the possible power wedding in the Bollywood. If you look closely at the wedding card, you will know it is created by the fan and is full of typos and incorrect information.

The card reads, “Mrs Neetu and Mr Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/0 Mrs Soni and Mr Mukesh Bhatt) on Wednesday, 22th January 2020, 5.00 pm onwards. Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur”.

Firstly, Alia Bhatt’s name is spelt incorrectly in the card. It reads ‘Aliya’ instead of ‘Alia’. Secondly, Mukesh Bhatt is Alia’s uncle. She is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Also, the card has typos like 22th as the wedding date, instead of 22nd.

Take a look at the card here:

Recently, after the wedding card went viral, Alia Bhatt has denied rumours that she is tying the knot on January 22. Quizzed by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport, she stopped and smiled, and added: “What do I say?!” After a pause, she said, “No”.

View this post on Instagram Good morning ❤ #aliabhatt A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 21, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT



As soon as the card went viral, Twitterati started to make fun of the card and started pointing out the mistakes. One user commented, “This wedding card circulating online is *FAKE* @aliaa08’s name is not spelt as ‘Aliya’ n neither is her father’s name Mukesh Bhatt, that’s her uncle. She is @MaheshNBhatt’s daughter. Pls don’t believe in this n stop circulating this picture.” While the other wrote, “It sucks when you’re about to have a multimillion-dollar wedding but can’t fix the typos in your wedding card. It’s the 22nd not 22th.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is expected to release next year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.