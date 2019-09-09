Actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older on Monday, September 9. One of the most loved actors in the industry, Akshay is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and his fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish him the best on the special day. While hashtags like #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar and #AkshayKumarBirthday are ruling Twitter, his industry colleagues have also showered lovely wishes on social media for the beloved actor. Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Athiya Shetty and Vindu Dara Singh among others posted birthday tweet for Akshay.
While Ajay shared two throwback photos with Akshay on Twitter to wish him birthday, Huma called him sir in the tweet and wished for an even more successful year ahead. Check out these tweets:
Meanwhile, on his 52nd birthday, Akshay has announced his new film titled Prithviraj. It’s a big period drama with YRF in which the actor will be seen playing the character of celebrated Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2020. Akshay has now got as many as six films in his kitty which are going to be released within a span of two years. While Good News and Housefull 4 are scheduled for this year, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj will entertain the audience next year.