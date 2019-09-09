Actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older on Monday, September 9. One of the most loved actors in the industry, Akshay is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and his fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish him the best on the special day. While hashtags like #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar and #AkshayKumarBirthday are ruling Twitter, his industry colleagues have also showered lovely wishes on social media for the beloved actor. Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Athiya Shetty and Vindu Dara Singh among others posted birthday tweet for Akshay.

While Ajay shared two throwback photos with Akshay on Twitter to wish him birthday, Huma called him sir in the tweet and wished for an even more successful year ahead. Check out these tweets:

To the most disciplined, hardworking, inspiring, entertaining and humble Superstar Happy Birthday @akshaykumar Sir!!!!!! You are truly one of a kind, Never a dull moment around you, here’s to you, to an amazing year ahead💥💥💥God Bless you always🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/o7x2GPfkez — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) September 9, 2019

Happiest Birthday @akshaykumar sir! may this year be filled with tons of happiness and success, have the best day! ✨🙏🏼❤️ — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 9, 2019

That’s us, looking into the future, seeing you ageing backwards🤪 Happy bday to the man who defies all kinds of gravity!! Lots of love @akshaykumar .. Keep inspiring us all with your fitness & your amazing film choices🤗 #missionantiageing #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/o6HrmuDGYR — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 9, 2019

Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/IsgpZxLtuY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2019

Happy happy bday to the most incredible @akshaykumar Love you loads sir !! Hope you have the best day ever ❤️and the best year ever !! — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 9, 2019

Haven’t met anybody else who inspires and teaches you something about discipline, hard-work, ethics, humility and just a perfect way to lead your life, every single day! Wish you a very Happy Birthday Akshay sir! @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/YYjw1d9Bdk — Raj Mehta (@raj_a_mehta) September 9, 2019

Happy birthday @akshaykumar you rise higher with every passing year and still stay grounded 🙏🏻 A Wonderful human who keeps helping others without letting the world know about most charity deeds 🌹💕! Respect ✊ #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, on his 52nd birthday, Akshay has announced his new film titled Prithviraj. It’s a big period drama with YRF in which the actor will be seen playing the character of celebrated Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2020. Akshay has now got as many as six films in his kitty which are going to be released within a span of two years. While Good News and Housefull 4 are scheduled for this year, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj will entertain the audience next year.