Actor Anupam Kher recently launched his autobiography titled ‘Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly’ in New York. His good friend and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor launched the book at an event in the Big Apple. Now, as revealed in his tweet, Kher also shared his book with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor posted a picture of himself handing over the book to the PM and thanked the leader for teaching so much with his experience.

Kher's tweet read,

Dear Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! It was a pleasure to share the cover of my autobiography #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly. You inspire millions of us to give our best for our country. Thank you for the lessons one learns from you knowingly. Jai Ho and Jai Hind.🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QlKDvcdMY8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 13, 2019

PM Modi replied to Kher's tweet and mentioned that the process of learning from each other's experiences is never-ending. He also congratulated the actor for his book and wished for its success. He wrote,

There is a lot we learn from each other, knowingly and unknowingly. The process of educating oneself never stops. May we all keep learning and discovering new aspects. Best wishes for the book @AnupamPKher. Am sure people will enjoy reading about your experiences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2019

Anupam Kher is one of the most respected actors in the industry and his roles in films like Saaransh (1984), Daddy (1990), Lamhe (1991), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005) among others. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri Award (2004) and Padma Bhushan (2014) by the Indian government.