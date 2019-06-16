Bollywood celebrities marked Father’s Day by posting some adorable wishes and throwback pictures on social media. While Sara Ali Khan posted a series of photos from her childhood, Varun Dhawan revealed how much he likes his father to slap him casually out of love. Superstar Salman Khan’s Father’s Day wish was more about how his father Salim Khan holds this young vibe even at the age of 83. Sonam Kapoor posted pictures with his father Anil Kapoor and father-in-law, both of whom are apparently responsible for ‘spoiling her’ silly. Here’s what your favourite Bollywood stars shared on social media:

Sonam K Ahuja: One day definitely isn’t enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father’s Day! Love you so much.

Karan Johar: We need fathers to realise that what makes you a man is not the ability to have a child, it’s the courage to raise one… Happy Father’s Day.

Anushka Sharma: From taking silly selfies like these to letting me make ponytails on your hair (while you still had them) … You are the coolest dad a girl can have and are the best inspiration. Thank you for teaching me to always do the right thing no matter how hard it is or what the consequences may be… Love you papa. My hero forever.

Sanjay Dutt: Grateful and proud to be blessed with these beautiful children who give my life so much meaning and purpose. Everyday I try to be as good a father to them as my dad was to me! #ProudDad #FathersDay.

Sonakshi Sinha: Happy Father’s Day to my handsome papa and all the other papas, dads, abbus, dadas, babas, bapus out there.

Salman Khan: Happy Father’s Day daddy.

Varun Dhawan: Happy Father’s Day. Baap baap hota hain (Father is a father). I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about you.

Arjun Kapoor: To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them through his eyes… A family man, a true friend and a complete man’s man. Someone who puts others above himself always. Happy Father’s Day dad. Stay happy, hip and cool.

Janhvi Kapoor: To the strongest, wisest, kindest man I know- Happy Fathers Day. I love you more than I can put into words. I promise to always try my hardest to make you as proud as you’ve always made me.

Sonali Bendre Behl: My world of fathers.

Bipasha Basu: Why are you so cute papa? Happy Father’s Day.

Malaika Arora: Happy Father’s Day …..always presiding over every meal,table,dish,plate n kitchen 🤗🤗…. n giving his take 👍👍

Preity Zinta: A father’s job isn’t to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it’s to teach her how a lady should be treated. Happy Father’s Day to all those wonderful fathers out there. I hope everyone learns to appreciate their fathers. Miss you dad! Thank you for making me who I am today.